Fulwiley’s 23 points lead No. 6 LSU to a dominant 98-54 win over Texas A&M

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (AP) — Milaysia Fulwiley had 23 points and five steals and No. 6 LSU took advantage of a mistake-filled performance by Texas A&M and cruised to a 98-54 victory on Thursday night.

LSU (18-2, 4-2 Southeastern Conference) was up by 21 points with about six minutes left in the third quarter before using an 18-0 run to push the lead to 74-35 with two minutes left in the quarter.

Grace Knox got the run going by scoring the first five points and Fulwiley scored seven points to keep it going. Knox had 19 points on 9-for-9 shooting.

The Aggies had four turnovers and missed five shots during that time to help the Tigers, who lead the nation in scoring, put the game out of reach.

The Tigers’ defense harassed Texas A&M (8-7, 1-5) into 25 turnovers, which they turned into 41 points.

It’s the fourth straight victory for LSU after the Tigers lost their only two games of the season in back-to-back contests against No. 11 Kentucky and No. 12 Vanderbilt.

Fatmata Janneh scored 14 points and Ny’Ceara Pryor added 13, but had six turnovers, for the Aggies. Texas A&M lost its third straight and for the fifth time in six games.

LSU’s Flau’jae Johnson had a tough game, shooting 2 for 9 and finishing with six points.

The Tigers overwhelmed Texas A&M in the paint, outscoring the Aggies 50-14 as they won the eighth straight in the series.

LSU led by two in the first before ending the period with a 9-2 spurt that pushed the lead to 21-12 entering the second. Fulwiley made two 3-pointers in that stretch and Jada Richard made one.

Texas A&M was down by 12 with about 7 ½ minutes left in the second quarter when another 9-2 run by the Tigers made it 36-17 about three minutes before halftime.

