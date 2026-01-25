Fulwiley leads No. 6 LSU against Florida after 23-point performance

Florida Gators (13-8, 1-5 SEC) at LSU Tigers (18-2, 4-2 SEC) Baton Rouge, Louisiana; Monday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Florida Gators (13-8, 1-5 SEC) at LSU Tigers (18-2, 4-2 SEC)

Baton Rouge, Louisiana; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 6 LSU hosts Florida after MiLaysia Fulwiley scored 23 points in LSU’s 98-54 win over the Texas A&M Aggies.

The Tigers have gone 8-1 at home. LSU ranks second in the SEC with 28.4 defensive rebounds per game led by Amiya Joyner averaging 4.4.

The Gators are 1-5 in SEC play. Florida scores 75.7 points while outscoring opponents by 12.7 points per game.

LSU’s average of 5.3 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.2 more made shots on average than the 5.1 per game Florida allows. Florida averages 5.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.9 fewer made shots on average than the 7.0 per game LSU gives up.

The Tigers and Gators face off Monday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Flau’jae Johnson is shooting 49.6% and averaging 14.5 points for the Tigers. Mikaylah Williams is averaging 12.8 points over the last 10 games.

Liv McGill averages 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Gators, scoring 23.4 points while shooting 26.6% from beyond the arc. Me’Arah O’Neal is shooting 53.6% and averaging 13.9 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 8-2, averaging 87.5 points, 43.0 rebounds, 17.5 assists, 12.1 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 48.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.5 points per game.

Gators: 4-6, averaging 73.2 points, 32.4 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 8.9 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.