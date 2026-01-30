Fulton, NJIT Highlanders to visit Yalden, Vermont Catamounts

NJIT Highlanders (10-12, 5-2 America East) at Vermont Catamounts (14-8, 6-1 America East) Burlington, Vermont; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

NJIT Highlanders (10-12, 5-2 America East) at Vermont Catamounts (14-8, 6-1 America East)

Burlington, Vermont; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: America East foes Vermont and NJIT will play on Saturday.

The Catamounts have gone 7-2 at home. Vermont is 1-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Highlanders are 5-2 in America East play. NJIT allows 75.5 points to opponents while being outscored by 7.7 points per game.

Vermont makes 46.7% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.1 percentage points higher than NJIT has allowed to its opponents (43.6%). NJIT averages 7.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.3 fewer makes per game than Vermont gives up.

The Catamounts and Highlanders square off Saturday for the first time in America East play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gus Yalden is averaging 16.2 points and 5.3 rebounds for the Catamounts. TJ Hurley is averaging 16.9 points over the last 10 games.

Ari Fulton is averaging 10.7 points and 6.1 rebounds for the Highlanders. David Bolden is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Catamounts: 7-3, averaging 70.8 points, 33.4 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 4.1 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.9 points per game.

Highlanders: 6-4, averaging 73.4 points, 33.0 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 7.7 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 41.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.