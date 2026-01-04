Fuller scores 21 and Long Island beats Chicago State 74-55

CHICAGO (AP) — Jamal Fuller’s 21 points helped Long Island defeat Chicago State 74-55 on Sunday. Fuller added seven rebounds…

CHICAGO (AP) — Jamal Fuller’s 21 points helped Long Island defeat Chicago State 74-55 on Sunday.

Fuller added seven rebounds and five assists for the Sharks (8-7, 2-0 Northeast Conference). Jomo Goings scored 15 points while going 4 of 13 from the floor, including 3 for 7 from 3-point range, and 4 for 4 from the line and added five rebounds. Greg Gordon had 14 points and shot 7 of 7 from the field.

The Cougars (2-13, 0-2) were led in scoring by Stephen Byard, who finished with 10 points and six rebounds. Marcus Tankersley added 10 points and six rebounds for Chicago State. CJ Ray had 10 points and two steals.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.