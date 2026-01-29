Fuller scores 19 as LIU knocks off Le Moyne 83-61

NEW YORK (AP) — Jamal Fuller scored 19 points as LIU beat Le Moyne 83-61 on Thursday night. Fuller shot…

NEW YORK (AP) — Jamal Fuller scored 19 points as LIU beat Le Moyne 83-61 on Thursday night.

Fuller shot 5 of 11 from the field, including 0 for 4 from 3-point range, and went 9 for 11 from the free-throw line for the Sharks (13-8, 7-1 Northeast Conference). Mason Porter-Brown scored 16 points while shooting 5 for 8 (3 for 5 from 3-point range) and 3 of 4 from the free-throw line and added six rebounds. Jomo Goings went 5 of 9 from the field (4 for 6 from 3-point range) to finish with 16 points, while adding six rebounds.

The Dolphins (11-11, 6-3) were led by Tennessee Rainwater, who recorded 16 points. Jakai Sanders added 14 points and five assists for Le Moyne. Trent Mosquera also recorded 10 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

