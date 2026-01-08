Fuller and Belmont host Drake

Drake Bulldogs (4-9, 3-0 MVC) at Belmont Bruins (8-7, 4-0 MVC) Nashville, Tennessee; Friday, 7:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Belmont…

Drake Bulldogs (4-9, 3-0 MVC) at Belmont Bruins (8-7, 4-0 MVC)

Nashville, Tennessee; Friday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Belmont hosts Drake after Hilary Fuller scored 27 points in Belmont’s 75-68 win over the Illinois State Redbirds.

The Bruins have gone 5-3 in home games. Belmont ranks eighth in the MVC with 9.0 offensive rebounds per game led by Quinn Eubank averaging 2.0.

The Bulldogs have gone 3-0 against MVC opponents. Drake ranks fourth in the MVC shooting 29.9% from 3-point range.

Belmont averages 68.3 points per game, 8.9 fewer points than the 77.2 Drake allows. Drake has shot at a 42.3% rate from the field this season, 2.7 percentage points above the 39.6% shooting opponents of Belmont have averaged.

The Bruins and Bulldogs face off Friday for the first time in MVC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tuti Jones averages 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Bruins, scoring 9.3 points while shooting 31.4% from beyond the arc. Fuller is shooting 41.0% and averaging 14.8 points over the past 10 games.

Abbie Aalsma is scoring 16.9 points per game and averaging 2.9 rebounds for the Bulldogs. Grace Knutson is averaging 10.0 points and 3.2 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bruins: 5-5, averaging 66.4 points, 30.4 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 9.8 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 38.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.0 points per game.

Bulldogs: 3-7, averaging 68.4 points, 35.4 rebounds, 18.6 assists, 4.7 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.6 points.

