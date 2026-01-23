Fulks and the UCF Knights visit conference foe Colorado

UCF Knights (14-4, 3-3 Big 12) at Colorado Buffaloes (12-7, 2-4 Big 12) Boulder, Colorado; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

UCF Knights (14-4, 3-3 Big 12) at Colorado Buffaloes (12-7, 2-4 Big 12)

Boulder, Colorado; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Bangot Dak and Colorado host Themus Fulks and UCF in Big 12 action Saturday.

The Buffaloes have gone 9-3 at home. Colorado has a 0-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Knights are 3-3 in Big 12 play. UCF ranks fourth in the Big 12 shooting 36.9% from 3-point range.

Colorado scores 82.4 points, 5.9 more per game than the 76.5 UCF gives up. UCF scores 6.6 more points per game (83.7) than Colorado allows to opponents (77.1).

The Buffaloes and Knights meet Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Isaiah Johnson is averaging 16 points for the Buffaloes. Barrington Hargress is averaging 16.1 points over the last 10 games.

Riley Kugel is shooting 41.5% and averaging 14.6 points for the Knights. Fulks is averaging 16.5 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Buffaloes: 4-6, averaging 77.0 points, 32.3 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 6.8 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.9 points per game.

Knights: 7-3, averaging 80.0 points, 32.7 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 6.1 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

