Fruster’s 16 lead Eastern Illinois over D-III Blackburn 105-49

The Associated Press

January 18, 2026, 5:37 PM

CHARLESTON, Ill. (AP) — Zion Fruster and Andre Washington scored 16 points apiece to help Eastern Illinois defeat Division-III Blackburn 105-49 on Sunday.

Fruster grabbed five rebounds and Washington made 7 of 9 from the field and added three steals. Preston Turner shot 5 for 8, including 4 for 5 from beyond the arc, to finish with 14 points for the Panthers (8-11, 4-4 Ohio Valley Conference).

Kamerin Carter led the Beavers in scoring, finishing with 11 points. Blackburn also got 11 points and two steals from Evan Jordan. Jaylen Jeter had nine points.

