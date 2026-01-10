Fruster scores 19 as Eastern Illinois takes down Tennessee State 74-70

CHARLESTON, Ill. (AP) — Zion Fruster scored 19 points as Eastern Illinois beat Tennessee State 74-70 on Saturday. Fruster added…

CHARLESTON, Ill. (AP) — Zion Fruster scored 19 points as Eastern Illinois beat Tennessee State 74-70 on Saturday.

Fruster added five assists for the Panthers (6-10, 3-3 Ohio Valley Conference). Kooper Jacobi scored 14 points and added five rebounds and three steals. Preston Turner shot 4 for 7 (4 for 5 from 3-point range) and 2 of 3 from the free-throw line to finish with 14 points.

Khalil London led the way for the Tigers (10-6, 4-2) with 23 points. Travis Harper II added 18 points and six rebounds for Tennessee State. Carlous Williams finished with 11 points and two blocks.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

