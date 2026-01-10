Live Radio
Fruster scores 19 as Eastern Illinois takes down Tennessee State 74-70

The Associated Press

January 10, 2026, 7:07 PM

CHARLESTON, Ill. (AP) — Zion Fruster scored 19 points as Eastern Illinois beat Tennessee State 74-70 on Saturday.

Fruster added five assists for the Panthers (6-10, 3-3 Ohio Valley Conference). Kooper Jacobi scored 14 points and added five rebounds and three steals. Preston Turner shot 4 for 7 (4 for 5 from 3-point range) and 2 of 3 from the free-throw line to finish with 14 points.

Khalil London led the way for the Tigers (10-6, 4-2) with 23 points. Travis Harper II added 18 points and six rebounds for Tennessee State. Carlous Williams finished with 11 points and two blocks.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

