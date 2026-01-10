Frison scores 16, Chattanooga beats Samford 88-79

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) — Jordan Frison scored 16 points as Chattanooga beat Samford 88-79 on Saturday. Frison added six assists…

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) — Jordan Frison scored 16 points as Chattanooga beat Samford 88-79 on Saturday.

Frison added six assists for the Mocs (7-10, 1-3 Southern Conference). Jikari Johnson scored 15 points while going 3 of 8 from the floor and 9 for 10 from the line. Tedrick Washington Jr. shot 4 of 10 from the field and 4 for 4 from the line to finish with 12 points.

The Bulldogs (9-8, 2-2) were led by Dylan Faulkner, who posted 24 points. Jadin Booth added 23 points and six rebounds for Samford. Isaiah Campbell-Finch finished with 16 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

