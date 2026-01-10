Friedrichsen leads Davidson against Rhode Island after 27-point game

Rhode Island Rams (9-7, 0-3 A-10) at Davidson Wildcats (10-5, 2-1 A-10) Davidson, North Carolina; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BETMGM…

Rhode Island Rams (9-7, 0-3 A-10) at Davidson Wildcats (10-5, 2-1 A-10)

Davidson, North Carolina; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wildcats -4.5; over/under is 136.5

BOTTOM LINE: Davidson plays Rhode Island after Parker Friedrichsen scored 27 points in Davidson’s 79-64 victory over the Loyola Chicago Ramblers.

The Wildcats are 6-3 on their home court. Davidson ranks fifth in the A-10 at limiting opponent scoring, allowing 69.2 points while holding opponents to 44.3% shooting.

The Rams are 0-3 against A-10 opponents. Rhode Island ranks eighth in the A-10 with 9.8 offensive rebounds per game led by Mouhamed Sow averaging 2.6.

Davidson averages 74.1 points, 6.8 more per game than the 67.3 Rhode Island gives up. Rhode Island averages 7.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.8 more makes per game than Davidson gives up.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Roberts Blums is averaging 10.8 points for the Wildcats. Friedrichsen is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Jonah Hinton is averaging 15.2 points for the Rams. Tyler Cochran is averaging 10.6 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 5-5, averaging 71.8 points, 32.2 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 6.8 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.5 points per game.

Rams: 5-5, averaging 69.7 points, 30.2 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 8.4 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.