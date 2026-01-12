Fresno State hosts Colorado State on home skid

Colorado State Rams (11-5, 2-3 MWC) at Fresno State Bulldogs (7-9, 1-4 MWC) Fresno, California; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Colorado State Rams (11-5, 2-3 MWC) at Fresno State Bulldogs (7-9, 1-4 MWC)

Fresno, California; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Fresno State takes on Colorado State looking to break its three-game home losing streak.

The Bulldogs have gone 5-5 in home games. Fresno State is 2-4 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 13.6 turnovers per game.

The Rams have gone 2-3 against MWC opponents. Colorado State has a 0-2 record in one-possession games.

Fresno State is shooting 44.8% from the field this season, 0.3 percentage points lower than the 45.1% Colorado State allows to opponents. Colorado State has shot at a 50.4% clip from the field this season, 6.6 percentage points higher than the 43.8% shooting opponents of Fresno State have averaged.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jake Heidbreder is shooting 42.5% and averaging 17.7 points for the Bulldogs. DeShawn Gory is averaging 11.1 points over the last 10 games.

Josh Pascarelli is scoring 12.3 points per game and averaging 2.4 rebounds for the Rams. Brandon Rechsteiner is averaging 13.0 points and 1.8 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 3-7, averaging 69.9 points, 31.5 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 7.2 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 41.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.4 points per game.

Rams: 7-3, averaging 76.0 points, 27.8 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 6.5 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 50.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

