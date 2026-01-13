Fresno State faces Colorado State on 3-game home skid

Colorado State Rams (11-5, 2-3 MWC) at Fresno State Bulldogs (7-9, 1-4 MWC) Fresno, California; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST BETMGM…

Colorado State Rams (11-5, 2-3 MWC) at Fresno State Bulldogs (7-9, 1-4 MWC)

Fresno, California; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rams -4.5; over/under is 138.5

BOTTOM LINE: Fresno State aims to stop its three-game home skid with a win against Colorado State.

The Bulldogs are 5-5 on their home court. Fresno State averages 72.7 points and has outscored opponents by 1.8 points per game.

The Rams are 2-3 against MWC opponents. Colorado State is fifth in the MWC scoring 79.6 points per game and is shooting 50.4%.

Fresno State’s average of 7.5 made 3-pointers per game is 1.3 fewer made shots on average than the 8.8 per game Colorado State gives up. Colorado State has shot at a 50.4% clip from the field this season, 6.6 percentage points greater than the 43.8% shooting opponents of Fresno State have averaged.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jake Heidbreder is scoring 17.7 points per game with 2.8 rebounds and 2.4 assists for the Bulldogs. DeShawn Gory is averaging 11.1 points and 5.6 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Josh Pascarelli is shooting 50.0% and averaging 12.3 points for the Rams. Brandon Rechsteiner is averaging 13.0 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 3-7, averaging 69.9 points, 31.5 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 7.2 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 41.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.4 points per game.

Rams: 7-3, averaging 76.0 points, 27.8 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 6.5 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 50.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

