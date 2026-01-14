Fresno State earns 79-69 victory over Colorado State

FRESNO, Calif. (AP) — Jake Heidbreder’s 23 points helped Fresno State defeat Colorado State 79-69 on Tuesday night. Heidbreder shot…

Heidbreder shot 3 for 6 (1 for 3 from 3-point range) and 16 of 16 from the free-throw line for the Bulldogs (8-9, 2-4 Mountain West Conference). DeShawn Gory added 14 points while shooting 7 for 15, including 0 for 4 from beyond the arc while they also had nine rebounds. David Douglas Jr. shot 4 for 6, including 2 for 4 from beyond the arc to finish with 12 points.

Brandon Rechsteiner led the way for the Rams (11-6, 2-4) with 18 points and two steals. Carey Booth added 15 points and nine rebounds for Colorado State. Jevin Muniz also had 12 points and six assists.

Fresno State led Colorado State at the half, 36-22, with Heidbreder (nine points) its high scorer before the break. Heidbreder’s free throw with 13:19 remaining in the second half gave Fresno State the lead for good at 42-41.

