Fresno State Bulldogs face the Air Force Falcons on 3-game losing streak

Air Force Falcons (8-12, 2-8 MWC) at Fresno State Bulldogs (10-12, 4-7 MWC)

Fresno, California; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Fresno State enters the matchup with Air Force as losers of three in a row.

The Bulldogs have gone 6-3 in home games. Fresno State is 6-7 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 16.2 turnovers per game.

The Falcons are 2-8 in MWC play. Air Force is 5-9 in games decided by 10 or more points.

Fresno State averages 62.0 points per game, 0.2 more points than the 61.8 Air Force allows. Air Force’s 35.4% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.4 percentage points lower than Fresno State has allowed to its opponents (39.8%).

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Danae Powell is shooting 40.8% from beyond the arc with 1.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulldogs, while averaging 10.5 points. Emilia Long is averaging 13.5 points, four assists and 1.8 steals over the last 10 games.

Jayda McNabb is averaging 8.3 points, 7.9 rebounds and 2.3 steals for the Falcons. Milahnie Perry is averaging 13.3 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 4-6, averaging 61.5 points, 34.6 rebounds, 9.7 assists, 9.6 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 37.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.5 points per game.

Falcons: 2-8, averaging 56.9 points, 27.1 rebounds, 9.8 assists, 8.1 steals and 1.2 blocks per game while shooting 34.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.7 points.

