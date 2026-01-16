Freitag leads Buffalo against Miami (OH) after 33-point showing

Buffalo Bulls (13-4, 3-2 MAC) at Miami (OH) RedHawks (18-0, 6-0 MAC) Oxford, Ohio; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Buffalo Bulls (13-4, 3-2 MAC) at Miami (OH) RedHawks (18-0, 6-0 MAC)

Oxford, Ohio; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Buffalo plays Miami (OH) after Daniel Freitag scored 33 points in Buffalo’s 87-81 loss to the Kent State Golden Flashes.

The RedHawks have gone 10-0 in home games. Miami (OH) has a 2-0 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Bulls are 3-2 against MAC opponents. Buffalo has a 1-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Miami (OH) averages 93.3 points, 20.6 more per game than the 72.7 Buffalo gives up. Buffalo has shot at a 48.2% rate from the field this season, 6.6 percentage points above the 41.6% shooting opponents of Miami (OH) have averaged.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brant Byers is averaging 15.6 points for the RedHawks. Almar Atlason is averaging 12.5 points over the last 10 games.

Freitag is averaging 20.3 points, 3.2 assists and 1.5 steals for the Bulls. Ryan Sabol is averaging 19.4 points and 3.3 assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: RedHawks: 10-0, averaging 91.6 points, 31.4 rebounds, 17.3 assists, 6.7 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 54.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.6 points per game.

Bulls: 6-4, averaging 80.0 points, 29.3 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 7.8 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 49.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.