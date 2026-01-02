Freihofer, Eastern Kentucky Colonels to host Jones-Grant and the Queens (NC) Royals

Queens (NC) Royals (7-5, 1-0 ASUN) at Eastern Kentucky Colonels (10-4, 1-0 ASUN) Richmond, Kentucky; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Queens (NC) Royals (7-5, 1-0 ASUN) at Eastern Kentucky Colonels (10-4, 1-0 ASUN)

Richmond, Kentucky; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Liz Freihofer and Eastern Kentucky host Brenae Jones-Grant and Queens (NC) in ASUN action.

The Colonels are 7-2 on their home court. Eastern Kentucky ranks third in the ASUN in team defense, giving up 61.6 points while holding opponents to 37.1% shooting.

The Royals are 1-0 against ASUN opponents. Queens (NC) ranks fourth in the ASUN with 24.8 defensive rebounds per game led by Jones-Grant averaging 5.2.

Eastern Kentucky makes 42.4% of its shots from the field this season, which is 5.3 percentage points higher than Queens (NC) has allowed to its opponents (37.1%). Queens (NC) averages 63.8 points per game, 2.2 more than the 61.6 Eastern Kentucky gives up to opponents.

The Colonels and Royals match up Saturday for the first time in ASUN play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Freihofer averages 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Colonels, scoring 13.9 points while shooting 37.0% from beyond the arc. Joseana Vaz is averaging 12.9 points and 7.6 rebounds over the past 10 games.

Ana Barreto is shooting 37.1% from beyond the arc with 2.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Royals, while averaging 12.7 points and 1.5 steals. Jones-Grant is averaging 13.1 points, 7.1 rebounds and 1.8 steals over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Colonels: 7-3, averaging 74.5 points, 35.0 rebounds, 16.4 assists, 6.2 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.0 points per game.

Royals: 5-5, averaging 62.8 points, 33.9 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 6.6 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 37.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

