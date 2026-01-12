Freeman and Syracuse host Florida State

Florida State Seminoles (7-9, 0-3 ACC) at Syracuse Orange (11-5, 2-1 ACC) Syracuse, New York; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Florida State Seminoles (7-9, 0-3 ACC) at Syracuse Orange (11-5, 2-1 ACC)

Syracuse, New York; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Syracuse hosts Florida State after Donnie Freeman scored 22 points in Syracuse’s 83-72 win over the Pittsburgh Panthers.

The Orange have gone 8-2 at home. Syracuse scores 74.8 points and has outscored opponents by 9.1 points per game.

The Seminoles are 0-3 in ACC play. Florida State scores 82.9 points and has outscored opponents by 1.6 points per game.

Syracuse’s average of 6.6 made 3-pointers per game is 2.4 fewer made shots on average than the 9.0 per game Florida State gives up. Florida State scores 17.2 more points per game (82.9) than Syracuse gives up to opponents (65.7).

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: JJ Starling is scoring 11.1 points per game with 3.1 rebounds and 2.5 assists for the Orange. Naithan George is averaging 10.5 points and 2.8 rebounds while shooting 39.1% over the last 10 games.

Robert McCray is shooting 45.6% and averaging 13.7 points for the Seminoles. Kobe Magee is averaging 11.7 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Orange: 7-3, averaging 73.6 points, 31.7 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 5.9 steals and 6.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.9 points per game.

Seminoles: 2-8, averaging 76.8 points, 31.0 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 7.5 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 40.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 87.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

