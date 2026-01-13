Freeman and Syracuse host Florida State

Florida State Seminoles (7-9, 0-3 ACC) at Syracuse Orange (11-5, 2-1 ACC) Syracuse, New York; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST BETMGM…

Florida State Seminoles (7-9, 0-3 ACC) at Syracuse Orange (11-5, 2-1 ACC)

Syracuse, New York; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Orange -8.5; over/under is 159.5

BOTTOM LINE: Syracuse plays Florida State after Donnie Freeman scored 22 points in Syracuse’s 83-72 win over the Pittsburgh Panthers.

The Orange have gone 8-2 in home games. Syracuse is 1-2 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Seminoles have gone 0-3 against ACC opponents. Florida State is seventh in the ACC scoring 82.9 points per game and is shooting 42.2%.

Syracuse’s average of 6.6 made 3-pointers per game is 2.4 fewer made shots on average than the 9.0 per game Florida State gives up. Florida State averages 17.2 more points per game (82.9) than Syracuse allows to opponents (65.7).

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: JJ Starling is shooting 43.2% and averaging 11.1 points for the Orange. Nate Kingz is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Robert McCray is averaging 13.7 points and 6.6 assists for the Seminoles. Kobe Magee is averaging 11.7 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Orange: 7-3, averaging 73.6 points, 31.7 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 5.9 steals and 6.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.9 points per game.

Seminoles: 2-8, averaging 76.8 points, 31.0 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 7.5 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 40.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 87.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.