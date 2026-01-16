Francis leads Rutgers against Wisconsin after 30-point game

Rutgers Scarlet Knights (9-8, 2-4 Big Ten) at Wisconsin Badgers (12-5, 4-2 Big Ten) Madison, Wisconsin; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST…

Rutgers Scarlet Knights (9-8, 2-4 Big Ten) at Wisconsin Badgers (12-5, 4-2 Big Ten)

Madison, Wisconsin; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Rutgers visits Wisconsin after Tariq Francis scored 30 points in Rutgers’ 77-75 overtime victory over the Northwestern Wildcats.

The Badgers have gone 9-1 in home games. Wisconsin scores 82.8 points while outscoring opponents by 7.8 points per game.

The Scarlet Knights are 2-4 against conference opponents. Rutgers allows 73.2 points to opponents while being outscored by 3.4 points per game.

Wisconsin scores 82.8 points, 9.6 more per game than the 73.2 Rutgers gives up. Rutgers averages 6.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.1 fewer made shots on average than the 7.4 per game Wisconsin allows.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: John Blackwell is shooting 38.5% from beyond the arc with 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Badgers, while averaging 18.6 points. Nicholas Boyd is shooting 46.0% and averaging 17.9 points over the last 10 games.

Harun Zrno averages 1.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Scarlet Knights, scoring 6.0 points while shooting 29.9% from beyond the arc. Francis is shooting 46.6% and averaging 16.7 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Badgers: 7-3, averaging 79.7 points, 32.7 rebounds, 15.6 assists, 4.6 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.0 points per game.

Scarlet Knights: 5-5, averaging 69.2 points, 32.4 rebounds, 10.1 assists, 7.2 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 39.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.