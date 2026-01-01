Foxwell leads Portland against Saint Mary’s (CA) after 20-point showing

Portland Pilots (7-8, 0-2 WCC) at Saint Mary’s Gaels (13-2, 2-0 WCC) Moraga, California; Friday, 10 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Portland Pilots (7-8, 0-2 WCC) at Saint Mary’s Gaels (13-2, 2-0 WCC)

Moraga, California; Friday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Portland faces Saint Mary’s (CA) after Joel Foxwell scored 20 points in Portland’s 92-85 loss to the Santa Clara Broncos.

The Gaels have gone 8-0 at home. Saint Mary’s (CA) leads the WCC at limiting opponent scoring, giving up 63.6 points while holding opponents to 39.7% shooting.

The Pilots are 0-2 in WCC play. Portland is sixth in the WCC with 24.1 defensive rebounds per game led by Foxwell averaging 3.8.

Saint Mary’s (CA) averages 78.5 points per game, 3.1 fewer points than the 81.6 Portland allows. Portland scores 17.0 more points per game (80.6) than Saint Mary’s (CA) allows to opponents (63.6).

The matchup Friday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Paulius Murauskas is shooting 48.0% and averaging 18.3 points for the Gaels. Joshua Dent is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Foxwell is scoring 13.6 points per game and averaging 4.4 rebounds for the Pilots. Timo George is averaging 13.0 points and 4.5 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Gaels: 8-2, averaging 75.2 points, 35.4 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 5.7 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.9 points per game.

Pilots: 3-7, averaging 78.0 points, 31.3 rebounds, 19.4 assists, 6.2 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 48.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

