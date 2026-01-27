Foxwell leads Portland against Pacific after 27-point game

Portland Pilots (10-12, 3-6 WCC) at Pacific Tigers (14-8, 5-4 WCC) Stockton, California; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Portland…

Portland Pilots (10-12, 3-6 WCC) at Pacific Tigers (14-8, 5-4 WCC)

Stockton, California; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Portland takes on Pacific after Joel Foxwell scored 27 points in Portland’s 75-69 loss to the Saint Mary’s Gaels.

The Tigers have gone 9-0 at home. Pacific scores 74.9 points and has outscored opponents by 6.4 points per game.

The Pilots are 3-6 against WCC opponents. Portland is fourth in the WCC scoring 77.7 points per game and is shooting 46.9%.

Pacific makes 47.5% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.4 percentage points higher than Portland has allowed to its opponents (44.1%). Portland averages 6.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.4 fewer made shots on average than the 7.8 per game Pacific gives up.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: TJ Wainwright is shooting 39.7% from beyond the arc with 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Tigers, while averaging 13.4 points. Elias Ralph is averaging 16.6 points and 7.3 rebounds over the past 10 games.

Foxwell is averaging 15.1 points and 7.1 assists for the Pilots. Cameron Williams is averaging 12.2 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 6-4, averaging 75.0 points, 35.4 rebounds, 15.6 assists, 6.0 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 47.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.3 points per game.

Pilots: 3-7, averaging 70.8 points, 29.9 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 4.9 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.