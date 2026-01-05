Fox’s 18 lead Yale past Brown 70-53

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Riley Fox had 18 points in Yale’s 70-53 win against Brown on Monday. Fox shot 8…

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Riley Fox had 18 points in Yale’s 70-53 win against Brown on Monday.

Fox shot 8 for 11, including 2 for 3 from beyond the arc for the Bulldogs (12-2, 1-0 Ivy League). Samson Aletan scored 13 points while shooting 5 of 7 from the field and 3 for 6 from the line and added nine rebounds and four blocks. Nick Townsend shot 2 for 10 (0 for 3 from 3-point range) and 6 of 8 from the free-throw line to finish with 10 points.

Landon Lewis led the way for the Bears (6-8, 0-1) with 16 points, eight rebounds and two blocks. Adrian Uchidiuno added 14 points for Brown. Luke Paragon had eight points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.