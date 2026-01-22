Fox leads William & Mary against Northeastern after 20-point showing

William & Mary Tribe (8-8, 1-4 CAA) at Northeastern Huskies (6-10, 2-4 CAA) Boston; Friday, 5:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

William & Mary Tribe (8-8, 1-4 CAA) at Northeastern Huskies (6-10, 2-4 CAA)

Boston; Friday, 5:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: William & Mary visits Northeastern after Natalie Fox scored 20 points in William & Mary’s 59-49 loss to the Hampton Lady Pirates.

The Huskies have gone 2-5 in home games. Northeastern is 3-2 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 16.9 turnovers per game.

The Tribe are 1-4 in conference games. William & Mary ranks sixth in the CAA giving up 62.1 points while holding opponents to 39.1% shooting.

Northeastern is shooting 40.2% from the field this season, 1.1 percentage points higher than the 39.1% William & Mary allows to opponents. William & Mary averages 4.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.0 fewer made shots on average than the 6.6 per game Northeastern gives up.

The Huskies and Tribe meet Friday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Camryn Collins is averaging 11.7 points and 1.6 steals for the Huskies. Justice Tramble is averaging 9.0 points over the last 10 games.

Cassidy Geddes is averaging 13.1 points and 1.6 steals for the Tribe. Fox is averaging 13.5 points and 5.9 rebounds over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Huskies: 4-6, averaging 62.3 points, 28.4 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 8.6 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 40.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.9 points per game.

Tribe: 6-4, averaging 62.6 points, 30.9 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 8.9 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 41.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.4 points.

