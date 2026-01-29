Fournier scores 23 for No. 20 Duke women over Miami, 74-58

CORAL GABLES, Fla. (AP) — Toby Fournier scored 23 points, Taina Mair added 18 and No. 20 Duke won on…

CORAL GABLES, Fla. (AP) — Toby Fournier scored 23 points, Taina Mair added 18 and No. 20 Duke won on the road 74-58 against Miami for its 12th straight win on Thursday night.

Fournier also had 11 rebounds for her fifth double double of the season. She shot 10 of 16 from the floor, 1 of 2 from 3-point range, and 2 of 8 from the free throw line before fouling out.

Jordan Wood scored 12 points for Duke.

Ra Shaya Kyle led Miami with 21 points on 9-of-17 shooting from the field and added nine rebounds before fouling out. Gal Raviv added 16 points.

The Blue Devils (15-6, 10-0 Atlantic Coast Conference) went into halftime up 39-23. Miami (12-9, 4-6) clawed back from being down by 19 to only down five, 55-50, starting the final quarter. The Hurricanes came within three with 9:47 to go in the game, before Duke responded with a 12-0 run to cruise the rest of the way. Miami was held scoreless for over seven minutes before a layup by Candace Kpetikou with 2:06 to play ended the drought.

Duke: The Blue Devils host Wake Forest on Feb. 1.

Miami: The Hurricanes host Syracuse on Feb. 1.

