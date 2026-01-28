Foul trouble can’t stop Lauren Betts in No. 2 UCLA’s 80-67 win over Illinois

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (AP) — Lauren Betts overcame early foul trouble to score 23 points and pull down nine rebounds, leading…

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (AP) — Lauren Betts overcame early foul trouble to score 23 points and pull down nine rebounds, leading No. 2 UCLA to a win over Illinois.

Betts, the Bruins’ 6-foot-7 AP All-American center, picked up her second and third fouls — the latter on a technical foul — with 1:29 left in the first quarter.

She sat out the rest of the first quarter and the second quarter, returned to the court after halftime, and ended up playing nearly 24 minutes. She had just six points at halftime.

Angela Dugalic scored 12 points for UCLA (20-1, 10-0 Big Ten), which won its 14th straight. Gabriela Jaquez had 11, and Kiki Rice, Gianna Kneepkens and Sienna Betts — Lauren’s sister — each added 10.

Cearah Parchment had a career-high 26 points and seven rebounds for Illinois (15-6, 5-5) before fouling out with 36 seconds left. She was 10 of 13 from the field.

Destiny Jackson had 15 points and six assists, Maddie Webber scored 12 points and Berry Wallace had 11 for the Illini.

NO. 1 UCONN 97, XAVIER 39

STORRS, Conn. (AP) — Allie Ziebell had a UConn program record-tying 10 3-pointers and a career-high 34 points, and Sarah Strong had 19 of her 25 points in the first half as the Huskies won their 38th consecutive game with a win over Xavier despite missing two of its top four scorers.

Ashlynn Shade had 12 points, nine steals, six rebounds and six assists for UConn (22-0, 12-0 Big East). It was the 50th regular-season win in a row in Big East play, which is tied for the 12th-longest regular-season conference winning streak in Division I women’s basketball. The Huskies own three of the 12th-longest streaks, including the record 145 from 2014 to 2022.

Ziebell tied UConn’s program record of 10 3-pointers held by Maya Moore, Kaleena Mosqueda-Lewis and Katie Lou Samuelson.

Mariyah Noel had 12 points, and Meri Kanerva added 11 for Xavier (10-11, 3-9).

NO. 25 WASHINGTON 83, NO. 16 MARYLAND 80, 2OT

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) — Sayvia Sellers scored a career-high 38 points, Avery Howell had 17 points and 11 rebounds, and Washington defeated Maryland in double overtime for the Huskies’ fifth consecutive win.

Addi Mack’s jumper that got Maryland within 77-76 with 3 1/2 minutes left in the second overtime was the final made basket of the game. Washington made 6 of 8 from the line in the final minutes to finish off the win.

Sellers scored seven points in the second extra period. Her fifth 3-pointer opened the scoring and the Huskies never trailed.

The score was tied at 46 heading to the fourth quarter and there would be five more ties in regulation, including a 3-pointer by Elle Ladine that sent the game to overtime. The Huskies were 6 for 25 from 3-point distance in regulation.

Sellers made a go-ahead basket for a one-point lead with four seconds left in overtime but Maryland’s Saylor Poffenbarger drew a foul after an offensive rebound and made one free throw to tie it.

Yarden Garzon scored 24 points and Mack 20 for Maryland (17-5, 5-5 Big Ten). Poffenbarger had 16 points and 14 rebounds.

Ladine scored 10 points for Washington (17-4, 7-3) and Brynn McGaughy had 11 rebounds.

IOWA STATE 84, NO. 21 TEXAS TECH 70

LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) — Audi Crooks had 33 points and 12 rebounds, Jada Williams had 15 points and nine assists and Iowa State beat Texas Tech.

Iowa State coach Bill Fennelly became the winningest coach in Big 12 Conference history with 297.

Iowa State scored the opening six points of the game and led all the way. A Reagan Wilson 3-pointer extended the lead to 33-20 early in the second quarter before the Cyclones went cold, making just one of their last seven shots as the lead was trimmed to 40-38 at the break.

Sydney Harris scored the final five points of the third quarter to give Iowa State a 65-55 lead. Harris made a 3-pointer from the wing with 48 seconds left to end Texas Tech’s 9-2 run and she rebounded her own miss under the basket and put it in before the buzzer.

Crooks scored the opening four points of the fourth quarter to go over 30 and Iowa State pulled away on a 10-0 run for a 79-58 lead.

Harris finished with 13 points and 12 rebounds for Iowa State (17-5, 5-5 Big 12). Crooks was 13 of 19 from the field and 7 of 7 at the free-throw line. Harris made her first three 3-pointers of the game.

Sidney Love led Texas Tech (20-3, 7-3) with 17 points. Bailey Maupin and Snudda Collins each added 16

