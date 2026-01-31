Foster, IU Indianapolis Jaguars to host Traore and the Robert Morris Colonials

Robert Morris Colonials (14-7, 7-5 Horizon) at IU Indianapolis Jaguars (8-12, 4-7 Horizon) Indianapolis; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Robert Morris Colonials (14-7, 7-5 Horizon) at IU Indianapolis Jaguars (8-12, 4-7 Horizon)

Indianapolis; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Myriam Traore and Robert Morris take on Nevaeh Foster and IU Indianapolis in Horizon play Sunday.

The Jaguars are 7-3 in home games. IU Indianapolis allows 67.1 points to opponents and has been outscored by 1.2 points per game.

The Colonials are 7-5 in Horizon play. Robert Morris ranks fourth in the Horizon giving up 59.1 points while holding opponents to 36.7% shooting.

IU Indianapolis makes 39.2% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.5 percentage points higher than Robert Morris has allowed to its opponents (36.7%). Robert Morris has shot at a 42.2% clip from the field this season, 1.1 percentage points below the 43.3% shooting opponents of IU Indianapolis have averaged.

The Jaguars and Colonials match up Sunday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hailey Smith is averaging 9.3 points, 5.8 rebounds and 1.8 steals for the Jaguars. Olivia Smith is averaging 12.5 points over the last 10 games.

Aislin is averaging 11.9 points for the Colonials. Traore is averaging 12.5 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jaguars: 5-5, averaging 63.6 points, 26.7 rebounds, 10.3 assists, 11.1 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 41.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.9 points per game.

Colonials: 5-5, averaging 62.9 points, 33.1 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 6.3 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 41.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.