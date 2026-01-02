Forman, Lamar Cardinals take on the McNeese Cowgirls

Lamar Cardinals (6-5, 3-1 Southland) at McNeese Cowgirls (9-4, 3-1 Southland) Lake Charles, Louisiana; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Lamar Cardinals (6-5, 3-1 Southland) at McNeese Cowgirls (9-4, 3-1 Southland)

Lake Charles, Louisiana; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Shaila Forman and Lamar visit Dakota Howard and McNeese in Southland play Saturday.

The Cowgirls have gone 3-1 in home games. McNeese scores 67.8 points while outscoring opponents by 14.9 points per game.

The Cardinals have gone 3-1 against Southland opponents. Lamar has a 3-5 record against teams above .500.

McNeese scores 67.8 points, 8.9 more per game than the 58.9 Lamar allows. Lamar has shot at a 38.4% rate from the field this season, 0.5 percentage points fewer than the 38.9% shooting opponents of McNeese have averaged.

The Cowgirls and Cardinals match up Saturday for the first time in Southland play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Arianna Patton is shooting 37.5% from beyond the arc with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Cowgirls, while averaging 9.7 points and 1.5 steals. Howard is shooting 54.7% and averaging 13.7 points over the past 10 games.

Forman is scoring 11.5 points per game with 3.8 rebounds and 1.1 assists for the Cardinals. Kamryn Wilson is averaging 9.0 points and 3.9 rebounds while shooting 35.9% over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cowgirls: 7-3, averaging 68.8 points, 29.5 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 14.5 steals and 0.9 blocks per game while shooting 41.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 53.9 points per game.

Cardinals: 6-4, averaging 62.6 points, 32.4 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 10.7 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 38.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.6 points.

