Fordham wins 64-58 over La Salle

NEW YORK (AP) — Akira Jacobs had 13 points in Fordham’s 64-58 win over La Salle on Wednesday.

Jacobs added five rebounds for the Rams (11-10, 2-6 Atlantic 10 Conference). Dejour Reaves scored 11 points and added eight rebounds and three steals.

The Explorers (7-14, 3-5) were led in scoring by Jerome Brewer Jr., who finished with 21 points and seven rebounds. Rob Dockery added 14 points, nine rebounds, five assists and three steals for La Salle. Ashton Walker finished with 10 points and four assists.

Reaves scored nine points in the first half and Fordham went into halftime trailing 34-32. Christian Henry scored six second-half points.

