Fordham visits Lewis and George Washington

Fordham Rams (9-10, 1-7 A-10) at George Washington Revolutionaries (10-11, 2-6 A-10) Washington; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: George…

Fordham Rams (9-10, 1-7 A-10) at George Washington Revolutionaries (10-11, 2-6 A-10)

Washington; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: George Washington takes on Fordham after Sara Lewis scored 20 points in George Washington’s 63-60 loss to the VCU Rams.

The Revolutionaries have gone 7-4 at home. George Washington ranks ninth in the A-10 with 12.2 assists per game led by Kamari Sims averaging 2.2.

The Rams are 1-7 in A-10 play. Fordham leads the A-10 with 13.9 offensive rebounds per game led by Ornella Niankan averaging 2.6.

George Washington’s average of 5.6 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.6 fewer made shots on average than the 6.2 per game Fordham allows. Fordham has shot at a 37.8% rate from the field this season, 0.1 percentage points above the 37.7% shooting opponents of George Washington have averaged.

The Revolutionaries and Rams face off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gabby Reynolds averages 1.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Revolutionaries, scoring 13.2 points while shooting 35.4% from beyond the arc. Lewis is averaging 10.8 points and 5.5 rebounds over the past 10 games.

Alexis Black is shooting 40.4% and averaging 19.4 points for the Rams. Lakresha Edwards is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Revolutionaries: 4-6, averaging 59.6 points, 31.0 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 6.9 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.4 points per game.

Rams: 3-7, averaging 62.4 points, 32.3 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 10.5 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 36.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.4 points.

