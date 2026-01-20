Fordham visits Blums and Davidson

Fordham Rams (10-9, 1-5 A-10) at Davidson Wildcats (11-6, 3-2 A-10) Davidson, North Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Fordham Rams (10-9, 1-5 A-10) at Davidson Wildcats (11-6, 3-2 A-10)

Davidson, North Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Davidson hosts Fordham after Roberts Blums scored 21 points in Davidson’s 84-79 win over the George Washington Revolutionaries.

The Wildcats are 6-4 on their home court. Davidson is sixth in the A-10 in team defense, allowing 69.8 points while holding opponents to 44.7% shooting.

The Rams are 1-5 in A-10 play. Fordham has a 2-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Davidson makes 45.8% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.3 percentage points higher than Fordham has allowed to its opponents (41.5%). Fordham has shot at a 44.6% rate from the field this season, 0.1 percentage points less than the 44.7% shooting opponents of Davidson have averaged.

The Wildcats and Rams square off Wednesday for the first time in A-10 play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ian Platteeuw is averaging 4.9 points for the Wildcats. Blums is averaging 12.7 points over the last 10 games.

Dejour Reaves is scoring 17.4 points per game with 4.0 rebounds and 3.8 assists for the Rams. Rikus Schulte is averaging 11.1 points and 10.5 rebounds while shooting 54.7% over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 5-5, averaging 69.7 points, 31.9 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 6.5 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.6 points per game.

Rams: 4-6, averaging 68.0 points, 36.7 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 6.4 steals and 1.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

