Fordham takes on Saint Bonaventure on 3-game losing streak

Fordham Rams (9-7, 0-3 A-10) at Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (11-4, 0-2 A-10) Olean, New York; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Fordham Rams (9-7, 0-3 A-10) at Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (11-4, 0-2 A-10)

Olean, New York; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Fordham heads into the matchup with Saint Bonaventure after losing three in a row.

The Bonnies are 7-1 in home games. Saint Bonaventure is fourth in the A-10 with 15.9 assists per game led by Dasonte Bowen averaging 4.1.

The Rams are 0-3 in conference play. Fordham scores 73.1 points while outscoring opponents by 10.0 points per game.

Saint Bonaventure averages 78.7 points, 15.6 more per game than the 63.1 Fordham gives up. Fordham averages 7.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.1 more makes per game than Saint Bonaventure allows.

The Bonnies and Rams face off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Frank Mitchell is scoring 16.9 points per game with 11.1 rebounds and 2.6 assists for the Bonnies. Darryl Simmons II is averaging 13.6 points over the past 10 games.

Marcus Greene is shooting 32.9% from beyond the arc with 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Rams, while averaging 6.9 points. Dejour Reaves is averaging 16.8 points and 4.5 assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bonnies: 6-4, averaging 78.9 points, 32.3 rebounds, 15.8 assists, 7.2 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.4 points per game.

Rams: 5-5, averaging 70.4 points, 36.1 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 6.3 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.