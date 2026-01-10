Fordham takes on Saint Bonaventure, aims to halt 3-game skid

Fordham Rams (9-7, 0-3 A-10) at Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (11-4, 0-2 A-10) Olean, New York; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST BETMGM…

Fordham Rams (9-7, 0-3 A-10) at Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (11-4, 0-2 A-10)

Olean, New York; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bonnies -9.5; over/under is 140.5

BOTTOM LINE: Fordham is looking to stop its three-game slide with a victory over Saint Bonaventure.

The Bonnies are 7-1 in home games. Saint Bonaventure ranks third in the A-10 with 11.4 offensive rebounds per game led by Frank Mitchell averaging 4.9.

The Rams are 0-3 in conference matchups. Fordham ranks second in the A-10 with 38.7 rebounds per game led by Rikus Schulte averaging 10.4.

Saint Bonaventure makes 47.3% of its shots from the field this season, which is 7.0 percentage points higher than Fordham has allowed to its opponents (40.3%). Fordham averages 7.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.1 more makes per game than Saint Bonaventure allows.

The Bonnies and Rams square off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mitchell is shooting 52.7% and averaging 16.9 points for the Bonnies. Darryl Simmons II is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Schulte is averaging 11.6 points, 10.4 rebounds and 1.6 steals for the Rams. Christian Henry is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bonnies: 6-4, averaging 78.9 points, 32.3 rebounds, 15.8 assists, 7.2 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.4 points per game.

Rams: 5-5, averaging 70.4 points, 36.1 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 6.3 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.