Fordham takes on Richmond for conference showdown

Fordham Rams (8-6, 0-3 A-10) at Richmond Spiders (12-4, 2-1 A-10) Richmond, Virginia; Wednesday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Maggie…

Fordham Rams (8-6, 0-3 A-10) at Richmond Spiders (12-4, 2-1 A-10)

Richmond, Virginia; Wednesday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Maggie Doogan and Richmond host Alexis Black and Fordham in A-10 action.

The Spiders are 5-1 on their home court. Richmond averages 71.9 points while outscoring opponents by 10.1 points per game.

The Rams are 0-3 in A-10 play. Fordham scores 67.4 points while outscoring opponents by 4.0 points per game.

Richmond scores 71.9 points, 8.5 more per game than the 63.4 Fordham allows. Fordham averages 5.6 more points per game (67.4) than Richmond allows to opponents (61.8).

The Spiders and Rams meet Wednesday for the first time in A-10 play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Doogan is averaging 23.1 points, 8.4 rebounds and five assists for the Spiders. Rachel Ullstrom is averaging 14.0 points and 6.5 rebounds while shooting 47.6% over the past 10 games.

Ornella Niankan is averaging 7.9 points and 5.8 rebounds for the Rams. Black is averaging 18.8 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Spiders: 7-3, averaging 71.0 points, 29.5 rebounds, 16.3 assists, 7.8 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.7 points per game.

Rams: 5-5, averaging 67.7 points, 34.6 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 10.5 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 37.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

