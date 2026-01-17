Fordham plays Saint Bonaventure on home slide

Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (12-6, 3-3 A-10) at Fordham Rams (8-9, 0-6 A-10) New York; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (12-6, 3-3 A-10) at Fordham Rams (8-9, 0-6 A-10)

New York; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Fordham is looking to break its three-game home losing streak with a victory over Saint Bonaventure.

The Rams have gone 6-4 in home games. Fordham is ninth in the A-10 scoring 65.6 points while shooting 38.0% from the field.

The Bonnies are 3-3 in A-10 play. Saint Bonaventure scores 63.4 points while outscoring opponents by 4.5 points per game.

Fordham is shooting 38.0% from the field this season, 0.5 percentage points higher than the 37.5% Saint Bonaventure allows to opponents. Saint Bonaventure averages 63.4 points per game, 2.0 fewer than the 65.4 Fordham gives up to opponents.

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alexis Black is averaging 19.4 points, four assists and 2.4 steals for the Rams. Lakresha Edwards is averaging 8.2 points over the last 10 games.

Laycee Drake is averaging 15.3 points, 6.5 rebounds and 1.9 steals for the Bonnies. Elyse MacDonough is averaging 1.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rams: 4-6, averaging 64.3 points, 33.0 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 10.1 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 37.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.2 points per game.

Bonnies: 6-4, averaging 60.9 points, 31.5 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 8.6 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.