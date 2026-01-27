Fordham hosts Marshall and La Salle

La Salle Explorers (7-13, 3-4 A-10) at Fordham Rams (10-10, 1-6 A-10) New York; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

La Salle Explorers (7-13, 3-4 A-10) at Fordham Rams (10-10, 1-6 A-10)

New York; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: La Salle faces Fordham after Jaeden Marshall scored 25 points in La Salle’s 67-64 victory against the Dayton Flyers.

The Rams are 7-5 on their home court. Fordham is seventh in the A-10 with 14.7 assists per game led by Christian Henry averaging 5.2.

The Explorers are 3-4 in A-10 play. La Salle ranks sixth in the A-10 with 9.8 offensive rebounds per game led by Josiah Harris averaging 2.4.

Fordham averages 71.7 points per game, 1.1 fewer points than the 72.8 La Salle allows. La Salle has shot at a 42.5% rate from the field this season, 0.9 percentage points above the 41.6% shooting opponents of Fordham have averaged.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dejour Reaves is averaging 17.7 points, 3.7 assists and 1.6 steals for the Rams. Rikus Schulte is averaging 10.1 points over the last 10 games.

Marshall is scoring 13.6 points per game and averaging 2.2 rebounds for the Explorers. Truth Harris is averaging 1.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rams: 4-6, averaging 67.4 points, 36.5 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 6.3 steals and 1.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.4 points per game.

Explorers: 3-7, averaging 66.1 points, 28.8 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 6.7 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 41.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.1 points.

