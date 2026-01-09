Fordham faces Dayton, aims to break 3-game skid

Dayton Flyers (8-7, 1-3 A-10) at Fordham Rams (8-7, 0-4 A-10) New York; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Fordham…

Dayton Flyers (8-7, 1-3 A-10) at Fordham Rams (8-7, 0-4 A-10)

New York; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Fordham aims to break its three-game slide when the Rams take on Dayton.

The Rams have gone 6-3 in home games. Fordham scores 67.2 points while outscoring opponents by 2.4 points per game.

The Flyers have gone 1-3 against A-10 opponents. Dayton is seventh in the A-10 with 9.8 offensive rebounds per game led by Fatima Ibrahim averaging 2.0.

Fordham scores 67.2 points per game, 0.1 more points than the 67.1 Dayton gives up. Dayton averages 65.7 points per game, 0.9 more than the 64.8 Fordham gives up.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alexis Black is averaging 19.4 points, four assists and 2.4 steals for the Rams. Lakresha Edwards is averaging 1.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Nayo Lear is shooting 51.0% and averaging 15.7 points for the Flyers. Nicole Stephens is averaging 1.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rams: 5-5, averaging 68.3 points, 34.2 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 10.0 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 38.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.4 points per game.

Flyers: 5-5, averaging 62.6 points, 33.3 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 6.3 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 41.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

