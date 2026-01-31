Fordham defeats George Washington 79-65

WASHINGTON (AP) — Dejour Reaves scored 19 points as Fordham beat George Washington 79-65 on Saturday. Reaves had five rebounds…

WASHINGTON (AP) — Dejour Reaves scored 19 points as Fordham beat George Washington 79-65 on Saturday.

Reaves had five rebounds and six assists for the Rams (12-10, 3-6 Atlantic 10 Conference). Christian Henry scored 15 points while going 6 of 13 (1 for 4 from 3-point range). Akira Jacobs had 14 points and shot 5 for 9, including 3 for 6 from beyond the arc.

The Revolutionaries (13-9, 4-5) were led in scoring by Christian Jones, who finished with 13 points and six assists. Garrett Johnson added 11 points for George Washington. Tyrone Marshall had 11 points, five assists and two blocks.

Fordham took the lead for good with 4:20 remaining in the first half. The score was 34-31 at halftime, with Reaves racking up 12 points. Fordham pulled away with a 10-3 run in the second half to extend a seven-point lead to 14 points.

