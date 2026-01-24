Ford scores 21 as Temple knocks off UTSA 70-64

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Derrian Ford scored 21 points as Temple beat UTSA 70-64 on Saturday. Ford also had eight…

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Derrian Ford scored 21 points as Temple beat UTSA 70-64 on Saturday.

Ford also had eight rebounds for the Owls (13-7, 5-2 American Athletic Conference). Jordan Mason scored 18 points, shooting 5 of 12 from the field and 6 for 8 from the line. Aiden Tobiason shot 6 for 12, including 1 for 4 from beyond the arc to finish with 15 points.

Baboucarr Njie led the way for the Roadrunners (4-16, 0-8) with 25 points, 10 rebounds and five blocks. Jamir Simpson added 14 points for UTSA. Austin Nunez finished with 13 points. The loss is the 13th straight for the Roadrunners. Brent Moss had 12 points and 12 rebounds.

Ford scored nine points in the first half and Temple went into halftime trailing 33-31. Temple used an 8-0 run in the second half to build a 12-point lead at 48-36 with 12:37 left before finishing off the win.

