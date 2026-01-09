Ford leads Chattanooga against Furman after 20-point performance

Furman Paladins (9-7, 1-0 SoCon) at Chattanooga Mocs (9-5, 1-0 SoCon) Chattanooga, Tennessee; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Chattanooga…

Furman Paladins (9-7, 1-0 SoCon) at Chattanooga Mocs (9-5, 1-0 SoCon)

Chattanooga, Tennessee; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Chattanooga hosts Furman after Kalifa Ford scored 20 points in Chattanooga’s 61-42 win against the Wofford Terriers.

The Mocs have gone 6-2 at home. Chattanooga is fifth in the SoCon scoring 66.6 points while shooting 41.5% from the field.

The Paladins are 1-0 in conference play. Furman has a 2-6 record against teams over .500.

Chattanooga averages 66.6 points per game, 2.5 more points than the 64.1 Furman gives up. Furman averages 11.8 more points per game (73.2) than Chattanooga allows (61.4).

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gianna Corbitt is shooting 52.5% and averaging 14.6 points for the Mocs. Caia Elisaldez is averaging 15.0 points over the last 10 games.

Clare Coyle is shooting 58.4% and averaging 15.4 points for the Paladins. Lauren Bailey is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mocs: 7-3, averaging 68.3 points, 32.0 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 9.3 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 42.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.2 points per game.

Paladins: 7-3, averaging 79.2 points, 36.2 rebounds, 16.1 assists, 13.9 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.