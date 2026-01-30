Fofana scores 22, Cal State Northridge takes down UC Davis 94-78

NORTHRIDGE, Calif. (AP) — Mahmoud Fofana scored 22 points as Cal State Northridge beat UC Davis 94-78 on Thursday night.…

NORTHRIDGE, Calif. (AP) — Mahmoud Fofana scored 22 points as Cal State Northridge beat UC Davis 94-78 on Thursday night.

Fofana also had 10 rebounds for the Matadors (12-10, 5-5 Big West Conference). Josh O’Garro scored 21 points and added 10 rebounds, eight assists, and three steals. Larry Hughes Jr. had 17 points and shot 6 of 10 from the field, including 4 for 7 from 3-point range.

Connor Sevilla led the Aggies (12-9, 5-5) in scoring, finishing with 15 points. Marcus Wilson added 13 points and eight assists. Nils Cooper had 12 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

