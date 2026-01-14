Florida visits No. 7 Kentucky following Morgan’s 22-point outing

Florida Gators (12-7, 0-4 SEC) at Kentucky Wildcats (16-2, 3-1 SEC) Lexington-Fayette, Kentucky; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: No.…

Florida Gators (12-7, 0-4 SEC) at Kentucky Wildcats (16-2, 3-1 SEC)

Lexington-Fayette, Kentucky; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 7 Kentucky hosts Florida after Tonie Morgan scored 22 points in Kentucky’s 63-57 win over the Oklahoma Sooners.

The Wildcats are 9-0 in home games. Kentucky ranks seventh in the SEC in rebounding with 38.3 rebounds. Clara Strack paces the Wildcats with 10.1 boards.

The Gators are 0-4 in SEC play. Florida scores 74.3 points and has outscored opponents by 13.4 points per game.

Kentucky averages 78.2 points, 17.3 more per game than the 60.9 Florida allows. Florida has shot at a 44.3% rate from the field this season, 11.0 percentage points greater than the 33.3% shooting opponents of Kentucky have averaged.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Strack is averaging 16.2 points, 10.1 rebounds, 1.5 steals and 2.9 blocks for the Wildcats. Morgan is averaging 16.1 points over the last 10 games.

Liv McGill is scoring 23.4 points per game with 5.4 rebounds and 5.5 assists for the Gators. Me’Arah O’Neal is averaging 11.2 points, 6.5 rebounds, 1.8 steals and 1.7 blocks over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 9-1, averaging 76.8 points, 36.5 rebounds, 18.6 assists, 6.2 steals and 6.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 55.7 points per game.

Gators: 4-6, averaging 69.3 points, 34.2 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 10.9 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

