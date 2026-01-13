Florida State visits Syracuse after Freeman’s 22-point showing

Florida State Seminoles (7-9, 0-3 ACC) at Syracuse Orange (11-5, 2-1 ACC) Syracuse, New York; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST BETMGM…

Florida State Seminoles (7-9, 0-3 ACC) at Syracuse Orange (11-5, 2-1 ACC)

Syracuse, New York; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Orange -8.5; over/under is 159.5

BOTTOM LINE: Syracuse hosts Florida State after Donnie Freeman scored 22 points in Syracuse’s 83-72 victory against the Pittsburgh Panthers.

The Orange have gone 8-2 at home. Syracuse has a 4-5 record against teams above .500.

The Seminoles have gone 0-3 against ACC opponents. Florida State is seventh in the ACC scoring 82.9 points per game and is shooting 42.2%.

Syracuse is shooting 46.6% from the field this season, 1.3 percentage points higher than the 45.3% Florida State allows to opponents. Florida State averages 11.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 5.1 more made shots on average than the 6.1 per game Syracuse allows.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: William Kyle III is averaging 9.8 points, 7.8 rebounds and 2.8 blocks for the Orange. Nate Kingz is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Kobe Magee is shooting 34.6% from beyond the arc with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Seminoles, while averaging 10.9 points. Robert McCray is shooting 46.4% and averaging 12.8 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Orange: 7-3, averaging 73.6 points, 31.7 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 5.9 steals and 6.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.9 points per game.

Seminoles: 2-8, averaging 76.8 points, 31.0 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 7.5 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 40.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 87.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.