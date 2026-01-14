Florida State visits Pittsburgh on 4-game road skid

Florida State Seminoles (5-12, 0-5 ACC) at Pittsburgh Panthers (8-10, 1-4 ACC) Pittsburgh; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Florida…

Florida State Seminoles (5-12, 0-5 ACC) at Pittsburgh Panthers (8-10, 1-4 ACC)

Pittsburgh; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Florida State will aim to end its four-game road slide when the Seminoles play Pittsburgh.

The Panthers are 6-4 in home games. Pittsburgh is eighth in the ACC with 25.3 defensive rebounds per game led by Fatima Diakhate averaging 5.8.

The Seminoles are 0-5 against ACC opponents. Florida State has a 4-9 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

Pittsburgh is shooting 38.6% from the field this season, 3.4 percentage points lower than the 42.0% Florida State allows to opponents. Florida State scores 9.9 more points per game (75.8) than Pittsburgh allows to opponents (65.9).

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Carla Viegas is shooting 38.8% from beyond the arc with 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Panthers, while averaging 8.6 points. Mikayla Johnson is averaging 13.5 points over the past 10 games.

Sole Williams is scoring 16.3 points per game and averaging 3.8 rebounds for the Seminoles. Jasmine Shavers is averaging 14.3 points and 5.4 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 4-6, averaging 61.1 points, 34.7 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 7.9 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 37.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.3 points per game.

Seminoles: 2-8, averaging 73.9 points, 37.0 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 7.6 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 37.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.