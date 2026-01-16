Florida State hosts Wake Forest following Calmese’s 28-point performance

Wake Forest Demon Deacons (10-7, 1-3 ACC) at Florida State Seminoles (7-10, 0-4 ACC) Tallahassee, Florida; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST…

Wake Forest Demon Deacons (10-7, 1-3 ACC) at Florida State Seminoles (7-10, 0-4 ACC)

Tallahassee, Florida; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Wake Forest takes on Florida State after Nate Calmese scored 28 points in Wake Forest’s 87-84 loss to the North Carolina Tar Heels.

The Seminoles have gone 7-3 at home. Florida State has a 0-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Demon Deacons are 1-3 in conference matchups. Wake Forest has a 3-3 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Florida State is shooting 42.4% from the field this season, 1.4 percentage points lower than the 43.8% Wake Forest allows to opponents. Wake Forest averages 81.8 points per game, 0.3 fewer than the 82.1 Florida State allows.

The Seminoles and Demon Deacons meet Saturday for the first time in ACC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Robert McCray is averaging 13.7 points and 6.6 assists for the Seminoles. Kobe Magee is averaging 11.6 points and 3.1 rebounds while shooting 39.8% over the last 10 games.

Juke Harris is averaging 20.4 points, 6.3 rebounds and 1.6 steals for the Demon Deacons. Calmese is averaging 12.7 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Seminoles: 2-8, averaging 79.5 points, 30.6 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 7.2 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 42.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 87.8 points per game.

Demon Deacons: 5-5, averaging 77.7 points, 27.0 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 9.4 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.0 points.

