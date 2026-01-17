Florida State hosts North Carolina following Bowles’ 24-point showing

North Carolina Tar Heels (14-5, 3-3 ACC) at Florida State Seminoles (6-12, 1-5 ACC) Tallahassee, Florida; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST…

North Carolina Tar Heels (14-5, 3-3 ACC) at Florida State Seminoles (6-12, 1-5 ACC)

Tallahassee, Florida; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Florida State hosts North Carolina after Sydney Bowles scored 24 points in Florida State’s 69-65 victory against the Pittsburgh Panthers.

The Seminoles have gone 4-7 at home. Florida State has a 4-12 record against opponents over .500.

The Tar Heels have gone 3-3 against ACC opponents. North Carolina scores 77.6 points while outscoring opponents by 18.9 points per game.

Florida State scores 75.4 points, 16.7 more per game than the 58.7 North Carolina allows. North Carolina has shot at a 46.6% clip from the field this season, 5.0 percentage points higher than the 41.6% shooting opponents of Florida State have averaged.

The Seminoles and Tar Heels square off Sunday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sole Williams is shooting 41.0% and averaging 15.6 points for the Seminoles. Jasmine Shavers is averaging 13.7 points over the last 10 games.

Nyla Brooks is shooting 39.6% from beyond the arc with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Tar Heels, while averaging 8.9 points. Nyla Harris is averaging 10.7 points, 6.6 rebounds and 1.5 steals over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Seminoles: 2-8, averaging 72.3 points, 37.6 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 7.9 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 36.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.4 points per game.

Tar Heels: 6-4, averaging 74.4 points, 34.9 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 9.0 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.9 points.

