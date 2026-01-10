Florida State hosts NC State following Williams’ 22-point performance

NC State Wolfpack (11-5, 2-1 ACC) at Florida State Seminoles (7-8, 0-2 ACC) Tallahassee, Florida; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST BETMGM…

NC State Wolfpack (11-5, 2-1 ACC) at Florida State Seminoles (7-8, 0-2 ACC)

Tallahassee, Florida; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wolfpack -5.5; over/under is 161.5

BOTTOM LINE: NC State plays Florida State after Darrion Williams scored 22 points in NC State’s 79-71 victory over the Boston College Eagles.

The Seminoles are 7-2 on their home court. Florida State is second in the ACC with 12.1 offensive rebounds per game led by Alex Steen averaging 3.6.

The Wolfpack are 2-1 against conference opponents. NC State scores 84.9 points while outscoring opponents by 13.5 points per game.

Florida State is shooting 42.4% from the field this season, 0.2 percentage points lower than the 42.6% NC State allows to opponents. NC State averages 10.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.3 more made shots on average than the 8.3 per game Florida State gives up.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Robert McCray is averaging 13.9 points, seven assists and 1.5 steals for the Seminoles. Chauncey Wiggins is averaging 12.6 points over the last 10 games.

Quadir Copeland is averaging 13.8 points, 6.1 assists and 1.5 steals for the Wolfpack. Paul McNeil is averaging 13.8 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Seminoles: 3-7, averaging 78.8 points, 32.2 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 8.3 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 41.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.5 points per game.

Wolfpack: 6-4, averaging 80.0 points, 31.5 rebounds, 16.4 assists, 8.3 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

