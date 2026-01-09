Florida State hosts NC State after Williams’ 22-point game

NC State Wolfpack (11-5, 2-1 ACC) at Florida State Seminoles (7-8, 0-2 ACC) Tallahassee, Florida; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

NC State Wolfpack (11-5, 2-1 ACC) at Florida State Seminoles (7-8, 0-2 ACC)

Tallahassee, Florida; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: NC State visits Florida State after Darrion Williams scored 22 points in NC State’s 79-71 win against the Boston College Eagles.

The Seminoles have gone 7-2 at home. Florida State averages 83.9 points while outscoring opponents by 4.7 points per game.

The Wolfpack have gone 2-1 against ACC opponents. NC State scores 84.9 points and has outscored opponents by 13.5 points per game.

Florida State is shooting 42.4% from the field this season, 0.2 percentage points lower than the 42.6% NC State allows to opponents. NC State scores 5.7 more points per game (84.9) than Florida State allows (79.2).

The Seminoles and Wolfpack match up Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Martin Somerville is shooting 39.1% from beyond the arc with 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Seminoles, while averaging 9.5 points and 1.5 steals. Robert McCray is shooting 45.6% and averaging 13.2 points over the last 10 games.

Paul McNeil is shooting 41.2% from beyond the arc with 2.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Wolfpack, while averaging 13.6 points. Quadir Copeland is shooting 56.3% and averaging 15.3 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Seminoles: 3-7, averaging 78.8 points, 32.2 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 8.3 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 41.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.5 points per game.

Wolfpack: 6-4, averaging 80.0 points, 31.5 rebounds, 16.4 assists, 8.3 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.8 points.

