Florida State hosts Boozer and No. 6 Duke

Duke Blue Devils (12-1, 1-0 ACC) at Florida State Seminoles (7-7, 0-1 ACC) Tallahassee, Florida; Saturday, 3:45 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Duke Blue Devils (12-1, 1-0 ACC) at Florida State Seminoles (7-7, 0-1 ACC)

Tallahassee, Florida; Saturday, 3:45 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 6 Duke faces Florida State after Cameron Boozer scored 26 points in Duke’s 85-79 victory against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets.

The Seminoles are 7-1 on their home court. Florida State has a 0-1 record in one-possession games.

The Blue Devils are 1-0 against ACC opponents. Duke is second in the ACC giving up 63.8 points while holding opponents to 37.4% shooting.

Florida State scores 83.6 points, 19.8 more per game than the 63.8 Duke gives up. Duke averages 9.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.7 more made shots on average than the 8.1 per game Florida State gives up.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Robert McCray is averaging 13.4 points and 7.1 assists for the Seminoles. Chauncey Wiggins is averaging 11.5 points over the last 10 games.

Boozer is averaging 23.5 points, 10.2 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 1.8 steals for the Blue Devils. Isaiah Evans is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Seminoles: 4-6, averaging 79.9 points, 34.2 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 8.4 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 40.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.6 points per game.

Blue Devils: 9-1, averaging 84.7 points, 38.5 rebounds, 17.1 assists, 8.2 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 49.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.