Florida State hosts Boozer and No. 6 Duke

Duke Blue Devils (12-1, 1-0 ACC) at Florida State Seminoles (7-7, 0-1 ACC)

Tallahassee, Florida; Saturday, 3:45 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blue Devils -14.5; over/under is 163.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 6 Duke visits Florida State after Cameron Boozer scored 26 points in Duke’s 85-79 win over the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets.

The Seminoles have gone 7-1 in home games. Florida State averages 83.6 points and has outscored opponents by 5.2 points per game.

The Blue Devils are 1-0 against ACC opponents. Duke is second in the ACC allowing 63.8 points while holding opponents to 37.4% shooting.

Florida State makes 41.7% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.3 percentage points higher than Duke has allowed to its opponents (37.4%). Duke has shot at a 49.6% clip from the field this season, 5.5 percentage points above the 44.1% shooting opponents of Florida State have averaged.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Martin Somerville is shooting 39.1% from beyond the arc with 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Seminoles, while averaging 9.4 points and 1.6 steals. Robert McCray is shooting 43.6% and averaging 11.8 points over the past 10 games.

Boozer is shooting 56.5% and averaging 23.5 points for the Blue Devils. Isaiah Evans is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Seminoles: 4-6, averaging 79.9 points, 34.2 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 8.4 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 40.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.6 points per game.

Blue Devils: 9-1, averaging 84.7 points, 38.5 rebounds, 17.1 assists, 8.2 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 49.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.7 points.

